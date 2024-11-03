All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 November 2024, 17:46
Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video
Maia Sandu while the election process Photo: Anadolu via Getty Images

The Moldovan authorities have reported significant Russian interference in the second round of the presidential election, which takes place on Sunday 3 November.

Source: Stanislav Secrieru, National Security Adviser to the current President of Moldova Maia Sandu, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Secrieru claimed that Moldovan officials are witnessing "massive Russian interference" in the electoral process. According to him, this manifests in measures that have the potential to skew the election outcomes.

Advertisement:

Secrieru added that the authorities are on high alert.

Among the examples of such intervention, he noted the organised transfer of voters from Transnistria is unlawful under Moldova's electoral legislation. As of 11:00, Transnistrian voter turnout had already topped the amount for the first round.

Secrieru showed a queue of cars crossing the Dniester River bridge connecting the Transnistrian city of Rîbnița to Rezina on the river's right bank. He underlined that the authorities of the Russian Federation are responsible for what is happening in Moldova's Transnistrian area, as affirmed by multiple ECHR verdicts.

Advertisement:

Also, according to Sandu’s adviser, there is an organised transit of voters from Russia. According to Russian propaganda channels, voters are being transported to polling centres in Baku, Istanbul, and Minsk via buses and large charter flights.

Secrieru produced a video from a chartered aircraft, initially posted by Russian Sputnik, depicting a plane full of Moldovan passport holders. "The plane appears capable of carrying anywhere from 260 to 400 voters – clear evidence of large-scale, organised voter transportation", he pointed out.

The Moldovan Cybersecurity Agency said that a DDoS attack caused the Central Election Commission's voter education website to temporarily go down on Sunday morning. Operational actions restored access to the site while ensuring the data's integrity.

"Additional measures are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process", the adviser noted.

Earlier, it was reported that on the day of the second round of presidential elections, Moldovan police documented organised transportation of voters to polling stations.

Furthermore, elections are being held with significant activity at Transnistria's polling locations, where queues have formed. Some people, when asked about their reasons for voting, echo the slogan of Alexandr Stoianoglo, a candidate for the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, and declare that they are voting "for justice".

Support UP or become our patron!

MoldovaRussiaELECTIONS
Advertisement:

​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman

Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat

Dialogue between Zelenskyy and Trump established, teams will start preparing meeting – Ukraine's foreign minister

Another explosion rocks chemical plant hit by Ukrainian drones – Ukrainska Pravda's source

EU chief diplomat Borrell arrives in Kyiv

All News
Moldova
Moldovan authorities report organised transporting of voters from abroad and within country
Moldova warns EU countries of Russia's plans to disrupt diaspora vote – Reuters
Moldova holds second round of presidential election
RECENT NEWS
23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
23:24
ATMs and Ukrposhta post offices no longer work in Kupiansk community
22:33
Russians strike near multi-storey building in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs
22:15
"Shot from machine gun point-blank": Security Service of Ukraine and prosecutors investigate most recent execution of Ukrainian soldier by Russians
22:09
Trump denies adviser's words about "lost Crimea" and peace instead of victory
20:57
Situation on battlefield complicated and tends to worsen – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
20:43
​​Russians execute wounded and unarmed Ukrainian soldier – Ukrainian ombudsman
19:23
Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"
19:12
Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy
18:25
No consensus in EU on training mission in Ukraine – EU chief diplomat
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: