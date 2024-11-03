Moldovan president's adviser accuses Russia of massive interference in second round of elections – photos, video

The Moldovan authorities have reported significant Russian interference in the second round of the presidential election, which takes place on Sunday 3 November.

Source: Stanislav Secrieru, National Security Adviser to the current President of Moldova Maia Sandu, on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Secrieru claimed that Moldovan officials are witnessing "massive Russian interference" in the electoral process. According to him, this manifests in measures that have the potential to skew the election outcomes.

Advertisement:

Secrieru added that the authorities are on high alert.

Among the examples of such intervention, he noted the organised transfer of voters from Transnistria is unlawful under Moldova's electoral legislation. As of 11:00, Transnistrian voter turnout had already topped the amount for the first round.

Secrieru showed a queue of cars crossing the Dniester River bridge connecting the Transnistrian city of Rîbnița to Rezina on the river's right bank. He underlined that the authorities of the Russian Federation are responsible for what is happening in Moldova's Transnistrian area, as affirmed by multiple ECHR verdicts.

Advertisement:

Here is a queue of cars crossing the Nistru river bridge from Rîbnița (left bank) to Rezina (right bank). pic.twitter.com/4m5BKfwfTu — Stanislav Secrieru (@StasSecrieru) November 3, 2024

Also, according to Sandu’s adviser, there is an organised transit of voters from Russia. According to Russian propaganda channels, voters are being transported to polling centres in Baku, Istanbul, and Minsk via buses and large charter flights.

Secrieru produced a video from a chartered aircraft, initially posted by Russian Sputnik, depicting a plane full of Moldovan passport holders. "The plane appears capable of carrying anywhere from 260 to 400 voters – clear evidence of large-scale, organised voter transportation", he pointed out.

Here’s a video of a charter flight, originally posted by Russia’s @SputnikInt, showing an aircraft full of Moldovan passport-holders. The plane appears capable of carrying anywhere from 260 to 400 voters—clear evidence of large-scale, organised voter transportation. pic.twitter.com/7v4XZFgvy6 — Stanislav Secrieru (@StasSecrieru) November 3, 2024

The Moldovan Cybersecurity Agency said that a DDoS attack caused the Central Election Commission's voter education website to temporarily go down on Sunday morning. Operational actions restored access to the site while ensuring the data's integrity.

"Additional measures are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process", the adviser noted.

Earlier, it was reported that on the day of the second round of presidential elections, Moldovan police documented organised transportation of voters to polling stations.

Furthermore, elections are being held with significant activity at Transnistria's polling locations, where queues have formed. Some people, when asked about their reasons for voting, echo the slogan of Alexandr Stoianoglo, a candidate for the pro-Russian Party of Socialists, and declare that they are voting "for justice".

Support UP or become our patron!