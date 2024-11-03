Sandu likely to win Moldovan elections on back of diaspora support – early count

Incumbent Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who holds a pro-Ukrainian stance, is leading in the presidential election according to the early vote count.

Details: As of 23:22 (Kishinev time) on 3 November, over 90% of votes had been counted at polling stations within Moldova and its Eastern diaspora. So far, Alexandr Stoianoglo, a candidate from the pro-Russian Socialist Party, has the support of around 49.54% of voters, while Maia Sandu has 50.46%.

Sources from European Pravda indicate that this ratio has been consistent throughout the counting process.

However, votes from the Western diaspora have not yet been counted, as polling stations in Western Europe closed one hour later. The diaspora demonstrated unprecedented turnout, with over 320,000 votes cast abroad out of a total of less than 1.7 million.

In EU countries, Sandu enjoyed overwhelming support in the first round.

Background: Moldova’s presidential office accused Russia of extensive interference in the second round of the election.

This news has been updated since publication.

