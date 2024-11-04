Russians attack 13 communities in Sumy Oblast

Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 43 attacks on 13 hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 102 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Chupakhivka, Putyvl, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba and Svesa hromadas came under fire."

Details: A Russian aircraft launched a guided bomb on Khotin hromada. Mortar fire, FPV drone strikes and the dropping of two explosive devices (20 explosions) were also recorded.

Yunakivka hromada was hit by guided bombs, tank fire and artillery shelling (13 explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada suffered artillery attacks (17 explosions).

An explosive device dropped from a UAV and mortar fire (7 explosions) were recorded in Bilopillia hromada.

Chupakhivka hromada was attacked by a Geran-2 UAV, resulting in dry vegetation catching fire.

Velyka Pysarivka hromada came under artillery and mortar fire (23 explosions).

Esman hromada was targeted by FPV drones and a guided bomb (5 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda hromada was struck by FPV drones from Russian territory (2 explosions).

Svesa hromada faced an FPV drone attack (3 explosions).

An FPV drone strike (2 explosions) was recorded in Druzhba hromada.

Sumy hromada was hit by a Lancet UAV, damaging a car.

The Russians used four air-dropped mines to attack Shalyhyne hromada. An FPV drone strike (2 explosions) was also recorded.

Putyvl hromada was hit by an explosive device dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

