Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure

Iryna BalachukMonday, 4 November 2024, 07:50
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a missile on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing damage to infrastructure in the Dnipro district.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor attacked the Dnipro district with a missile at night. A fire broke out, which firefighters extinguished. Infrastructure was damaged."

Details: Lysak added that the Russians also struck Nikopol with a kamikaze drone and shelled Marhanets hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

He emphasised that there were no casualties.

