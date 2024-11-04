Russians attack Ukrainian Armed Forces nearly 170 times: Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts under intense pressure

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 169 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense situation remaining on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 4 November

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted four offensive and assault actions near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 16 combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Kruhliakivka, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers stopped nine Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their main efforts near the settlements of Hrekivka, Terny and Dibrova.

On the Toretsk front, Russian aircraft bombed near the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, Petrivka and Dyliivka. The Russians tried to advance near Toretsk four times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 Russian attacks. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Vyshneve.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians. The Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Illinka, Ostrivske, Dalnie, Antonivka and Katerynivka 27 times.

On the Vremivka front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 Russian attacks near the village of Trudove.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted one attempt to advance towards the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions three times.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities and shelling.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 28 airstrikes, using 40 guided bombs. Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks.

