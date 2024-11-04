Russians actively attack on Kurakhove front, mostly near Kreminna Balka – Ukraine's General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Since the beginning of the day, 132 combat clashes took place on the frontline in Ukraine, most of them on the Kurakhove front – 51 attacks. At the same time, 19 attacks on the Kurakhove front took place in the vicinity of Kreminna Balka.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 4 November

Quote: "Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued offensive actions, the number of combat clashes along the entire frontline has increased to 132. The enemy is most active on the Kurakhove and Lyman fronts.

Advertisement:

Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Borderline settlements came under enemy fire."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, four Russian attacks are ongoing in the vicinity of Vovchansk. Two more attacks have already been repelled.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians started assaults on the positions of Ukrainian Armed Forces units near Kindrashivka, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Lozova and Kruhliakivka nine times. Three of them are ongoing.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out 18 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Zarichne and Torske. Five clashes ended, and 13 are ongoing.

On the Siversk front, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the position of Ukrainian defenders near Bilohorivka once.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked the vicinities of Chasiv Yar and Stupochky five times. Two clashes are still ongoing.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to improve their position five times near Dachne, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Ukrainian soldiers gave a worthy rebuff. The Russians dropped two aerial bombs near Diliivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have made 11 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions on the Pokrovsk front. Fighting continues near Promin, Lysivka, Selydove, Yurivka and Vyshneve. Kalynove came under attack with guided aerial bombs and unguided aerial rockets.

The situation is the most difficult on the Kurakhove front. A total of 51 Russian attacks have been recorded there. The Russians are making the main efforts near Kreminna Balka – they carried out 19 attacks, nine of which are ongoing.

On the Vremivka front, two combat clashes are ongoing near Trudove. Three attacks have already been repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked five times.

One Russian attack was successfully repelled on the Prydniprovsk front. The Russians launched an airstrike with unguided aerial rockets on Mykolaivka.

Support UP or become our patron!