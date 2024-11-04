All Sections
Germany and US condemn Russian interference in Moldova's presidential election

Oleh PavliukMonday, 4 November 2024, 17:59
Germany and US condemn Russian interference in Moldova's presidential election
Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and US President Joe Biden have congratulated Maia Sandu on her victory in Moldova’s presidential election while highlighting Russian attempts at interference.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In a post on X (Twitter), Baerbock remarked that the election results show "the majority is determined to continue on the path to the EU".

Quote: "Voter bribery, pre-election manipulation and bomb threats against Moldovan polling stations even in Germany strike at the heart of European democracy. Putin will stop at nothing. But this won’t deter Moldova from its chosen course."

Baerbock added that the Moldovan people have "once again demonstrated their firm stance against hybrid strangulation".

In a statement released by the White House, Biden similarly emphasised that Moldovans voted "in favour of President Sandu’s vision for a secure, prosperous and democratic Moldova".

Quote: "For months, Russia sought to undermine Moldova’s democratic institutions and election processes. But Russia failed. The Moldovan people have exercised their democratic right to choose their own future, and they have chosen to pursue a path aligned with Europe and democracies everywhere."

Background:

  • After all the votes had been counted, Sandu emerged victorious with 55.33% of the vote, a 10-percent-point lead over Socialist candidate Stoianoglo. Over 80% of voters at polling stations abroad supported Sandu, but domestically she trailed by 2.4%.
  • Sandu said after her election victory that there had been an "unprecedented attack" on Moldova, referring to numerous cases of bribery and interference during the election campaign.

