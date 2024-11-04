All Sections
Ukrainian police release video of Russian bomb strike on Kharkiv

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 4 November 2024, 21:49
Aftermath of strike on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Admitistration

Ukrainian Patrol Police have released footage of a Russian guided aerial bomb strike near a supermarket in the city of Kharkiv, which injured 14 people.

Source: Oleksii Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, on social media

Quote: "The footage shows how patrol police officers were among the first to see yesterday's unified multi-purpose glide bomb strike in the vicinity of a supermarket. Targeting civilians... The explosion occurred a few dozen metres away from our car and civilian cars that were passing by. Fourteen people were injured. Four police officers were hurt as well."

Details: The footage also shows the police running from their car and starting to help the victims.

Background: On the evening of 3 November, Russian troops struck Kharkiv twice with guided aircraft bombs. The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said they targeted a supermarket near some high-rise residential buildings. The strikes also damaged power lines and electric transport on the ground.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivattackwarpolice
Kharkiv
22:48
