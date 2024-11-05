Authorities reveal aftermath of drone attack on Kyiv Oblast

Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, has said that Russian troops carried out another nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast with drones. The windows of a house were damaged due to the fall of wreckage from downed Russian drones.

Source: Kravchenko on social media

Details: He says that the air-raid warning was in effect for almost 10 hours. Air defence forces were actively responding in the oblast. The Russian airborne assets were destroyed.

Advertisement:

Kravchenko said that there were no casualties among the population, and no hits to critical and residential infrastructure were made.

Quote: "The current information suggests that the windows of a residential building were damaged in one of the districts as a result of falling wreckage from downed enemy targets. Operational services are working to record the consequences of the attack on Kyiv Oblast."

Background: The Russian military launched attack UAVs across Ukraine on Monday evening.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!