Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 5 November 2024, 09:33
US presidential election has started: first results are out
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The presidential election has started in the United States. The results from the first polling station, the tiny village of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire, are already available.

Source: European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: The settlement, located along the US-Canadian border on the northern tip of New Hampshire, opened and closed its polling station just after midnight, following a tradition that dates back to 1960. 

Four Republicans and two undeclared voters took part in the vote. Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump received three votes each.

Traditionally, all eligible voters in Dixville Notch gather at the now dormant Balsam Hotel to vote in secret. 

The votes are counted after each ballot and the results are immediately announced. This happens several hours earlier than anywhere else in the United States.

Voters in Dixville Notch have supported the Democratic candidate in the last two presidential elections. In 2020, they unanimously cast five votes for President Joe Biden, and in 2016, Hillary Clinton received four out of seven votes. Two were for Trump and one for Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson.

In January, four registered Republican voters and two independents took part in the Republican primary, casting six votes for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

