Air defence destroys Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

A mobile air defence group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence forces shot down Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 November.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)

Quote from KOMA: "A UAV was spotted in Ukrainian airspace. Air defence forces are working on targets."

Updated: The KCMA reported at 01:17 that air defence forces were operating in the capital.

Serhii Popko, the head of the KCMA reported several Russian UAVs over the city at 01:37.

He also said that air defence operations were ongoing.

KOMA reported at 04:48 that the air defence network was responding to drones in the oblast.

KCMA again reported air defence activity in the capital at 06:00.

Background: On the evening of 6 November, Russian forces launched attack drones into the territory of Ukraine.

