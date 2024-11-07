Air defence destroys Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Air defence forces shot down Russian drones in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 November.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration (KOMA); Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA)
Quote from KOMA: "A UAV was spotted in Ukrainian airspace. Air defence forces are working on targets."
Updated: The KCMA reported at 01:17 that air defence forces were operating in the capital.
Serhii Popko, the head of the KCMA reported several Russian UAVs over the city at 01:37.
He also said that air defence operations were ongoing.
KOMA reported at 04:48 that the air defence network was responding to drones in the oblast.
KCMA again reported air defence activity in the capital at 06:00.
Background: On the evening of 6 November, Russian forces launched attack drones into the territory of Ukraine.
