Russia loses another 1,400 soldiers and 10 tanks in one day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 November 2024, 07:34
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Facebook

The General Staff has updated the data on Russian losses in the war. Russian forces lost 1,400 of its soldiers killed and wounded, 24 artillery systems, 20 armoured personnel carriers and 10 tanks over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 704,300 (+1,400) military personnel;
  • 9,224 (+10) tanks;
  • 18,612 (+20) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,194 (+24) artillery systems;
  • 1,245 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 996 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,408 (+42) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,631 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 28,411 (+78) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,596 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

