Ukraine's Economy Ministry reports staff shortages in all sectors and 8 million economically inactive Ukrainians

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 7 November 2024, 14:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

Staff shortages are observed in all Ukrainian sectors, and surveys indicate that they have become the primary challenge for businesses.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Tetiana Berezhna, Ukraine's Deputy Economy Minister

Details: "You've mentioned figures and forecasts, and I'm sure many of those present in this room have heard about the 8.6 million additional workers that the International Labour Organisation has reported to us as a result of its research.

The Economy Ministry has conducted a separate study, and we have found that we need 4.5 million additional workers on the labour market," Berezhna stressed at the 10th Kyiv International Economic Forum (KIEF) on Thursday, 7 November.

Berezhna added that establishing more programmes to help Ukrainians be more competitive in the labour market is a "huge field" for cooperation between the government, businesses and non-governmental organisations.

She noted that Ukraine already has retraining and voucher programmes, along with online course provider Coursera and its Reskill professional development project, which provides 30,000 scholarships.

"But at the same time, it's a drop in the bucket because there are about 8 million economically inactive people in Ukraine. These are people who are not looking for work for certain reasons due to disability, or veterans who have not found themselves in the labour market, or women who cannot combine family responsibilities and work responsibilities," Berezhna said.

Therefore, the deputy minister believes that a huge amount of work needs to be done to engage these economically inactive groups.

