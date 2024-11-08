Russia loses 1,580 soldiers and 49 armoured combat vehicles

Ukrainian soldier on an armoured combat vehicle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost over 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, 49 armoured combat vehicles and 32 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 705,880 (+1,580) military personnel;

9,233 (+9) tanks;

18,661 (+49) armoured combat vehicles;

20,226 (+32) artillery systems;

1,245 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

996 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,526 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,631 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

28,495 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,602 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

