Russia loses 1,580 soldiers and 49 armoured combat vehicles
Friday, 8 November 2024, 07:46
Russia has lost over 1,500 soldiers killed and wounded, 49 armoured combat vehicles and 32 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 705,880 (+1,580) military personnel;
- 9,233 (+9) tanks;
- 18,661 (+49) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,226 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,245 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 996 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,526 (+118) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,631 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 28,495 (+84) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,602 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
