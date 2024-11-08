All Sections
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv Oblast: 4 people injured, fires and destruction reported – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 November 2024, 07:59
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Photo: The National Police

A Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast has left four people injured, damaged houses and cars, and sparked multiple fires on the night of 7-8 November.

Source: Ukraine's National Police in Kyiv Oblast on Telegram; Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The invaders attacked the oblast yet again on 8 November. Sadly, four people have been injured: a man, 52, sustained a perforating torso wound, two men, 45 and 57, sustained injuries to their right legs, and another man sustained multiple injuries to his entire body. They have been taken to hospital and are being provided with the necessary medical care."

Details: Kravchenko reported that the Russians had attacked Kyiv Oblast with missiles. People sustained injuries due to the fall of wreckage from downed Russian targets.

"These are car drivers who were in their vehicles near the place where wreckage fell. The men received injuries of varying degrees of severity. One of them is in a serious condition, and the other two drivers are in a moderate condition. Another one received light injuries. They are all being provided with the necessary medical care," Kravchenko said.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: The National Police

Details: As of 07:30, six houses and four cars were damaged, and a grass fire and a fire at the premises of an inactive petrol station broke out. The fires have been extinguished.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast.
Photo: The National Police

The police are inspecting and recording the aftermath of the attack.

