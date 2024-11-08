Total of 147 combat clashes: Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on 2 fronts

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 147 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with the most intense action observed on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defenders’ lines a total of 74 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 8 November

Details: On the Kharkiv front, three Russian assaults on Ukrainian defenders' positions occurred yesterday near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 12 Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian advances toward the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Kindrashivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians, supported by assault and bomber aircraft in some cases, launched 17 attacks, concentrating their main efforts near the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Katerynivka, Terny, Torske, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near the village of Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Stupochky and Bila Hora seven times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted seven attacks near the city of Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 24 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kruty Yar, Hryhorivka, Sukhy Yar and Selydove.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 50 Russian attacks. The Russians focused their main efforts near the settlements of Illinka, Novoselydivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Dalnie and Katerynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched five assault actions on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Trudove, Rozlyv and Sukhi Yaly.

On the Orikhiv front, no assault (offensive) actions occurred, but the Russians actively used aircraft, dropping over 10 guided bombs.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times, facing fierce resistance and suffering losses.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from Russian territory to target Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 28 airstrikes in the past day, dropping 41 guided bombs.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue inflicting significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

