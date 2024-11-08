All Sections
US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 8 November 2024, 20:37
US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump
The moment when Trump was shot. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of Justice has revealed details of how Iran plotted to assassinate presidential candidate Donald Trump before the election.

Source: European Pravda, citing the US Ministry of Justice

Details: The case involves 51-year-old Iranian Farhad Shakeri, who remains at large, as well as two US citizens, Carlisle Rivera, 49, and Jonathon Loadholt, 36, who were both taken into custody yesterday.

The investigation suggests that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC) instructed Shakeri to monitor critics of the Iranian regime in the US and if necessary to kill them.

Shakeri himself was deported from the US in 2008, so he used a network of accomplices, including Loadholt and Rivera.

An FBI investigation of an Iranian American led to the arrest of Shakeri's American accomplices.

FBI agents spoke with the Iranian, who told them about the orders he had received to kill certain American and Israeli citizens in the US. On 7 October 2024, he was instructed to come up with a plan to assassinate Donald Trump within a short timeframe.

Quote from the Department of Justice: "During the interview, Shakeri claimed he did not intend to propose a plan to kill Trump within the timeframe set by the IRGC." 

Details: All three individuals have been charged with murder-for-hire (up to 10 years in prison), conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire (up to 10 years in prison) and conspiracy to commit money laundering (up to 20 years in prison).

Background: 

  • US intelligence officials warned Trump in September of the real threats to his life posed by Iran.
  • For this reason, in the final weeks of the US presidential race Trump's campaign requested a military aircraft for him, expanded restrictions on flights over his residences, and installed bulletproof glass shields at venues where he would be speaking.
  • The former US president is known for his tough policy towards Iran: he reimposed sanctions on the Iranian regime and ordered the assassination of senior IRGC general Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

Support UP or become our patron!

