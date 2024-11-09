Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day

At least three civilians were killed in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts due to Russian attacks on 8 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: One resident was killed in the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast. Five others were injured, namely two in Chasiv Yar, one in Kurakhove, one in Siversk and one in Torske.

Two more people were injured in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces hit an educational institution, a penal facility and a shop. A total of 7 high-rise buildings and 15 houses were damaged in residential areas across Kherson Oblast.

