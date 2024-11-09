All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 9 November 2024, 08:51
Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
Kurakhove. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

At least three civilians were killed in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts due to Russian attacks on 8 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: One resident was killed in the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast. Five others were injured, namely two in Chasiv Yar, one in Kurakhove, one in Siversk and one in Torske.

Advertisement:

Two more people were injured in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces hit an educational institution, a penal facility and a shop. A total of 7 high-rise buildings and 15 houses were damaged in residential areas across Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson OblastDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

All News
Kherson Oblast
Man killed and his wife seriously injured by explosive detonation in Kherson Oblast
Russians strike ambulance brigade in Kherson Oblast, wounding people
Russians kill one civilian and injure 10 others in Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
12:19
Russians attack Sloviansk, damaging kindergarten and university
12:16
Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: God forbid woman is elected president in Belarus
11:55
Ukrainian marines repel Russian assault in Kursk Oblast despite Russian personnel advantage – video
11:53
Ukrainian bonds shoot up as investors expect Trump to end war
11:44
Trump's future advisor says president-elect keen on bringing Russia and Ukraine to negotiating table
11:35
Captain Ajax: Let's be realistic – we're fighting with sticks and stones. It all comes down to numbers
11:23
Ukraine's General Staff says Russian forces didn't enter Kupiansk or occupy Illinka
10:53
Ukrainian-made remote fire control module to be used by Ukrainian forces
10:40
Russian strike damages power line in Kharkiv Oblast, causing electricity outages
10:22
Russian airlines may close hundreds of domestic flights due to lack of state support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: