Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles

Russian forces have launched a ballistic missile strike on the infrastructure of Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast on Saturday, 9 November. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy has launched a ballistic missile attack on the infrastructure of Shostka hromada today, on 9 November.

Advertisement:

All necessary services are working at the scene. Information about the aftermath of the Russian attack is being gathered."

Details: Ukraine's Air Force reported a threat of a ballistic missile attack from the northeast at around 17:00.

Support UP or become our patron!