Zelenskyy criticises Ukraine's partners for "letting air defence systems stand idle"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticised Ukraine’s partners for failing to provide Ukraine with a sufficient amount of air defence systems, claiming they are "just standing idle".

Source: Zelenskyy in his video address on 9 November

Quote: "Unfortunately, this week saw devastating Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. In fact, there are daily drone and missile strikes. And every meeting, every negotiation with partners that have appropriate air defence systems inevitably includes a discussion about additional protection for Ukraine from Russian terror.

There are enough air defence systems in Europe, on the continent, to provide Ukraine with truly solid protection. And it is incomprehensible that air defence systems are just standing idle when each system has the potential to save hundreds, if not thousands, of lives. We will continue to try to convince our partners."

