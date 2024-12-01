All Sections
Dmytro Mazurchuk and Oleksandr Shumbarets achieve historic result for Ukraine in Nordic combined at World Cup

Oleh DidukhSunday, 1 December 2024, 07:55
Photo: National olympic committee of Ukraine

Ukraine's Dmytro Mazurchuk and Oleksandr Shumbarets secured 37th and 40th places, respectively, in the second individual event in Nordic combined at the World Cup in Ruka, Finland. This marks a historic milestone for Ukraine’s national team, as it is the first time two Ukrainian athletes have entered the qualifying zone in the same World Cup event.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: These are the first points for the Ukrainian team at the Nordic Combined World Cup since 9 January 2022, when Mazurchuk finished 30th in Val di Fiemme, Italy. Shumbarets, on the other hand, scored a point at the World Cup for the first time in his career.

In addition to Mazurchuk and Shumbarets, Dmytro Prosvirin, Volodymyr Trachuk, and Viktor Pasichnyk have also scored points at the World Cup in the history of Ukraine's participation in Nordic combined.

Notably, prior to the 2023/24 season, only the top 30 in each individual event scored points in the overall World Cup standings, not the top 40.

sportUkraine
