Ukrainian air defences destroy about 10 Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight

Russian forces targeted the city of Kyiv with drones on the night of 30 November–1 December. Ukrainian air defence units detected and destroyed about 10 attack UAVs.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Reports indicate no casualties in the city.

Russian UAVs are currently being spotted in Kyiv Oblast.

Background: As a result of this attack, UAV wreckage was seen falling in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

