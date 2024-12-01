All Sections
Ukrainian air defences destroy about 10 Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 08:53
Ukrainian air defences destroy about 10 Russian drones targeting Kyiv overnight
An air defence mobile fire group. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces targeted the city of Kyiv with drones on the night of 30 November–1 December. Ukrainian air defence units detected and destroyed about 10 attack UAVs.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Reports indicate no casualties in the city.

Russian UAVs are currently being spotted in Kyiv Oblast.

Background: As a result of this attack, UAV wreckage was seen falling in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

Kyivdrones
Kyiv
