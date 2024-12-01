Five MPs in France ask defence minister to send instructors to Ukraine

Five French MPs from different political groups have written a joint letter to Sébastien Lecornu, the country's Defence Minister, calling for military instructors to be sent to Ukraine.

Source: MP Frédéric Petit of the Les Démocrates party on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Petit noted that the letter had been written by five MPs from five political groups: Laurent Mazaury from the Yvelines, Libertés, Indépendants, Outre-Mer et Territoires party; Anna Pic from the Socialistes et apparentés party; Constance Le Grip from the Ensemble pour la République party; and Xavier Roseren from the Horizons & Indépendants party.

They urged Lecornu to send French military instructors to Ukraine.

"The intensity of the fighting and Russia's growing pressure in Donbas make us believe that the training currently being conducted by the military in France and Poland should continue on Ukrainian soil," they stressed.

The signatories stressed their support for the proposal to create a European coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine.

"France can play a leading role in this coalition, along with the militaries of the United Kingdom, Poland, the Baltic states and Scandinavia," the signatories said.

The lawmakers added that while Russia is "calling up thousands of North Korean troops to fight against Ukrainian forces, our response should be to increase our direct support for Ukraine".

They also noted that France should not send soldiers to fight against the Russians in Ukraine but should send military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers on their soil.

Background:

On 23 November, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in an interview with the BBC that he would not rule out sending troops to Ukraine if necessary, echoing earlier remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron this year.

A short time later, French newspaper Le Monde reported that the UK and France had resumed discussions on sending Western troops to Ukraine following a visit to France by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Afterwards, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated that his country was not considering sending its military to Ukraine at that time.

