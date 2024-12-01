Dozens of drones attack Russia overnight

The Russian authorities have claimed that 29 unmanned aerial vehicles attacked Russian oblasts on the night of 30 November-1 December.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: The Russians claimed that all drones had been shot down.

They added that 20 UAVs had been spotted over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, seven over the territory of Kaluga Oblast, and one over each of Smolensk and Kursk oblasts.

