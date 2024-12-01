All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy hopes Biden's team will bring Ukraine's NATO invitation closer

Oleh PavliukSunday, 1 December 2024, 16:39
Zelenskyy hopes Biden's team will bring Ukraine's NATO invitation closer
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Biden administration could potentially influence European NATO members who are currently sceptical about welcoming Ukraine to the Alliance.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with António Costa, President of the European Council, on Sunday 1 December, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Commenting on the prospect of Ukraine being invited to join NATO, Zelenskyy said it depends on Ukraine’s partners, particularly the US, which is now among the sceptics.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "But there is still the German side, there is still the Hungarian side, and therefore only a consolidated signal can be positively perceived by all leaders."

The president noted that the present US administration has two months left in office, and the US "has influence on those few European states that are sceptical about our future" in the Alliance.

"I, for one, see no risks in recommending Ukraine's potential future NATO membership, and neither do most NATO countries. Not even an invitation, but a recommendation to leaders regarding Ukraine's prospective NATO invitation", he remarked, referring to the Alliance's Foreign Ministerial Meeting on 3-4 December.

Advertisement:

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyBidenNATO
Advertisement:

US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars

SpaceX to provide Ukraine with wider access to militarised version of Starlink at Pentagon's request – Bloomberg

Fitch Rating affirms Ukraine's rating at "Restricted Default" level

Second batch of F-16s from Denmark is in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war

Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels attack Russian assets in Black Sea – photos, videos

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy explains why he doesn't request foreign troops: Half of partners would stop providing support
Zelenskyy wants EU and NATO involvement in negotiations with Russia
NATO's Article 5 may not operate across entire territory of Ukraine if it joins Alliance – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
23:43
US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars
22:48
Government-hired thugs beat up members of Georgian opposition Coalition for Change and journalists in Tbilisi – video
19:59
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump and Macron: Peace through strength is possible – video
19:35
Meeting between Zelenskyy, Trump and Macron lasted 35 minutes
19:03
Zelenskyy meets with Georgian president and urges her not to let Putin take over Georgia – video
18:44
Zelenskyy arrives at Élysée Palace to meet with Macron and Trump – video
18:30
Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump to hold joint meeting
18:09
UpdatedTwo children among civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, number of wounded increases
17:59
SpaceX to provide Ukraine with wider access to militarised version of Starlink at Pentagon's request – Bloomberg
17:57
Zelenskyy and Austrian chancellor discuss further support for Ukraine in Paris
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: