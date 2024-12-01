Zelenskyy hopes Biden's team will bring Ukraine's NATO invitation closer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Biden administration could potentially influence European NATO members who are currently sceptical about welcoming Ukraine to the Alliance.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with António Costa, President of the European Council, on Sunday 1 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the prospect of Ukraine being invited to join NATO, Zelenskyy said it depends on Ukraine’s partners, particularly the US, which is now among the sceptics.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "But there is still the German side, there is still the Hungarian side, and therefore only a consolidated signal can be positively perceived by all leaders."

The president noted that the present US administration has two months left in office, and the US "has influence on those few European states that are sceptical about our future" in the Alliance.

"I, for one, see no risks in recommending Ukraine's potential future NATO membership, and neither do most NATO countries. Not even an invitation, but a recommendation to leaders regarding Ukraine's prospective NATO invitation", he remarked, referring to the Alliance's Foreign Ministerial Meeting on 3-4 December.

Background:

Ukraine has asked NATO to issue it an invitation to join the military alliance at next week’s meeting.

It was previously reported that the US was willing to back Ukraine's NATO invitation, but when Donald Trump won the election, the Biden administration abandoned the idea.

