Russians attack 10 communities in Sumy Oblast, with over 130 explosions recorded in one day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 2 December 2024, 05:08
Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 70 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past day, resulting in over 130 explosions and causing damage.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "[A total of] 134 explosions have been recorded. The Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Svesa hromadas were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Explosive devices were dropped from UAVs, mortar fire was reported and FPV drone strikes occurred (31 explosions) in the Krasnopillia hromada. 

The Bilopillia hromada was also attacked with explosive devices dropped from UAVs, FPV drone strikes and mortar fire (12 explosions).

Three explosions occurred due to artillery shelling in the Myropillia hromada, which damaged a non-residential building. 

The Seredyna-Buda hromada faced FPV drone strikes that damaged a house, as well as attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and mortars and explosives dropped from UAVs (36 explosions).

The Esman hromada came under attack by artillery and FPV drones (4 explosions). 

Two mines were dropped in the Yunakivka hromada. Artillery shelling was also recorded (11 explosions).

The Russians attacked the Khotin hromada using MLRSs and a Lancet drone, damaging a vehicle. 

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada experienced FPV drone strikes, mortar and artillery fire and explosive devices being dropped from UAVs (17 explosions).

The Svesa hromada was shelled by tubed artillery (2 explosions). 

An FPV drone attack (1 explosion) was recorded in the Nova Sloboda hromada.

