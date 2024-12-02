Russia loses 1,790 soldiers in one day

A fire being launched. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine as it has lost 1,790 soldiers killed and injured, 30 artillery systems and 28 armoured combat vehicles over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 743,920 (+1,790) military personnel;

9,478 (+9) tanks;

19,397 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;

20,953 (+30) artillery systems;

1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,019 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

19,886 (+83) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,852 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

30,606 (+99) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,619 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

