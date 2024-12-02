Ukraine's defence forces shoot down 52 Russian drones

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 110 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs on the night of 1-2 December. The Ukrainian air defence forces have managed to shoot down 52 drones and another 50 have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 08:30, 52 enemy UAVs are confirmed to have been shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Fifty drones disappeared from radar, probably as a result of countermeasures by the defence forces' electronic warfare assets, six left Ukrainian airspace heading towards Russia and Belarus, and one is still in the air. Combat work continues!"

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Support UP or become our patron!