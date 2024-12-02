All Sections
Zelenskyy on personnel changes in Ukraine's Armed Forces: more are still to come

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 December 2024, 18:39
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that the recent personnel changes in Ukraine's Armed Forces "are not the last".

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, writes Ukrinform

Details: Commenting on the latest personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Zelenskyy noted that these were not the last personnel changes in the army.

Quote: "We have a state-wide Resilience Plan, and one of its major areas is defence capability, which includes our army. There are specific reforms, specific decisions. These exact decisions are made by certain individuals. These aren’t the final personnel changes. There will be more, as we need to move quickly."

Background: 

  • On 29 November, Zelenskyy replaced Oleksandr Pavliuk, the former commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, with Mykhailo Drapatyi.
  • Additionally, Zelenskyy announced the appointment of Colonel Oleh Apostol, an experienced commander of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade, as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

