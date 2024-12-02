All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks of dangers behind Scholz's conversation with Putin

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 December 2024, 20:38
Olaf Scholz and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy feels that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's conversation with Vladimir Putin weakens the Kremlin dictator's isolation.

Source: Zelenskyy during a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as reported by European Pravda citing Ukrinform

Details: Zelenskyy acknowledged that he was aware of the German chancellor's intentions to speak with the Russian side, "just as Olaf was aware of my position on this".

Quote: "I really believe that Putin's isolation – through sanctions, diplomacy, etc. – it strengthens Ukraine more and weakens Putin," he emphasised.

Following Scholz's call in Europe and beyond, "it can happen for various reasons that after one conversation, there is a second, third, fifth conversation, because sometimes leaders want to take the lead themselves."

"And I feel that this could become a wave of true recognition for Putin. I believe that this does not strengthen Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Background: 

