Russia has lost over 745,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine

Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,780 soldiers killed or wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of personnel losses to more than 745,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 745,700 (+1,780) military personnel;

9,486 (+8) tanks;

19,419 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;

20,976 (+23) artillery systems;

1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,019 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

19,917 (+31) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,855 (+3) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

30,666 (+60) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,627 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

