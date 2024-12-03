Russia has lost over 745,000 soldiers in its war against Ukraine
Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 07:52
Russia has lost 1,780 soldiers killed or wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of personnel losses to more than 745,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 745,700 (+1,780) military personnel;
- 9,486 (+8) tanks;
- 19,419 (+22) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,976 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,019 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 19,917 (+31) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,855 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 30,666 (+60) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,627 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
