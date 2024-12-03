Ukraine's defence forces repel over 100 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts

A total of 201 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. Ukrainian defenders have repelled 107 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts. The Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian defence lines in Kursk Oblast 15 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 December

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted eight assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Kolisnykivka and Lozova, where seven Russian attacks occurred.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 11 times, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanka, Yampolivka and Terny.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar four times.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka, with most assaults concentrated on Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 40 Russian offensive actions towards the settlements of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krasnyi Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske and Novyi Trud.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 67 Russian attacks. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Berestky, Stari Terny, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zoria, Kurakhove, Dalne, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Hannivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 30 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka, Novoandriivka, Novosilka and Novopil.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted an airstrike using assault aircraft near the city of Huliaipole.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not conduct any active actions.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near Kozatskyi Island, with the Russians failing to achieve any success.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

In the operational zone in Kursk Oblast, 15 combat clashes occurred. The Russians launched 14 airstrikes using 30 guided bombs and conducted 381 artillery strikes, including three from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

