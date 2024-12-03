All Sections
Mykolaiv marines and allied units destroy Russian airborne column in Kursk Oblast – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 December 2024, 15:23
Mykolaiv marines and allied units destroy Russian airborne column in Kursk Oblast – video
A flag of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade. Source: The 36th Separate Marine Brigade

Mykolaiv marine infantry, together with their comrades from allied units, destroyed a mechanised column of Russian paratroopers in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the 36th Separate Marine Brigade; a video by the brigade

Details: The Russians advanced in a column of six armoured vehicles. The Ukrainian marines destroyed three infantry fighting vehicles and one T-72 tank as a result of combat operations near Zelenyi Shlyakh and Novoivanovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Russian forces sustained casualties of around a platoon, with 18 killed and 17 wounded, during the attempted assault.

