Mykolaiv marines and allied units destroy Russian airborne column in Kursk Oblast – video
Tuesday, 3 December 2024, 15:23
Mykolaiv marine infantry, together with their comrades from allied units, destroyed a mechanised column of Russian paratroopers in Kursk Oblast.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the 36th Separate Marine Brigade; a video by the brigade
Details: The Russians advanced in a column of six armoured vehicles. The Ukrainian marines destroyed three infantry fighting vehicles and one T-72 tank as a result of combat operations near Zelenyi Shlyakh and Novoivanovka in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
Advertisement:
Russian forces sustained casualties of around a platoon, with 18 killed and 17 wounded, during the attempted assault.
Support UP or become our patron!