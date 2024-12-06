Russia's Aeroflot starts buying up old aircraft to disassemble them for spare parts

Russia's largest air company, Aeroflot, is going to receive five Boeing 737 cargo jets from Volga-Dnepr Group, a Russian cargo airline, to use them for spare parts.

Source: Kommersant, a Russian news outlet; The Moscow Times

Details: Kommersant’s sources said that the aircraft were 21-22 years old and cost between RUB 1.4 billion (about US$13.6 million) and RUB 1.9 billion (US$18.5 million) each.

The rights to use them belong to the Atran structure, which is part of the Volga-Dnepr Group.

Aeroflot intends to agree on the assignment of the leasing rights and enter into an insurance settlement agreement with the aircraft's owner, Irish company AerCap. Nevertheless, Aeroflot wants to transfer the aircraft to its subsidiary, the low-cost airline Pobeda.

However, Kommersant's sources said that converting cargo planes into passenger planes under sanctions would be too difficult and "unreasonably expensive". Therefore, Aeroflot intends to remove the engines, landing gear, avionics, and other components from the aircraft.

