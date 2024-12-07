Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 00:50
Air defence forces were responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 December.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported at 00:43 that drones were detected in the airspace, with air defence responding to the airborne assets.
Advertisement:
Residents of Kyiv Oblast were urged to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.
Updated: The all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast at 02:09.
Support UP or become our patron!