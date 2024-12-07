All Sections
Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 00:50
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence forces were responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 6-7 December.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported at 00:43 that drones were detected in the airspace, with air defence responding to the airborne assets.

Residents of Kyiv Oblast were urged to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Updated: The all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast at 02:09.

