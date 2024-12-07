One person injured in Russian cluster munition strike on Sumy Oblast

Russian forces conducted 34 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past day, including a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) strike with cluster munitions on one hromada, injuring a civilian. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 148 explosions have been recorded. The Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Druzhbivka and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were targeted."

Details: A strike with cluster munitions (high-explosive cluster warheads) from MLRS (90 explosions) was recorded in the Myropillia hromada. A civilian was injured and both residential and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

The Krasnopillia hromada came under mortar fire and explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (17 explosions recorded).

Artillery and mortar fire was reported and explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (21 explosions) in the Bilopillia hromada.

FPV drone strikes were recorded (3 explosions) in the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

The Druzhbivka hromada was also attacked by FPV drones (4 explosions).

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, a house was damaged by an FPV drone strike. The hromada also experienced mortar fire.

The Russians dropped two mines on the Esman hromada.

