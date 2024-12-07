All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

One person injured in Russian cluster munition strike on Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 06:06
One person injured in Russian cluster munition strike on Sumy Oblast
Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted 34 attacks on Sumy Oblast over the past day, including a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) strike with cluster munitions on one hromada, injuring a civilian. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 148 explosions have been recorded. The Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Druzhbivka and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were targeted."

Advertisement:

Details: A strike with cluster munitions (high-explosive cluster warheads) from MLRS (90 explosions) was recorded in the Myropillia hromada. A civilian was injured and both residential and non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

The Krasnopillia hromada came under mortar fire and explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (17 explosions recorded). 

Artillery and mortar fire was reported and explosive devices were dropped from UAVs (21 explosions) in the Bilopillia hromada.

Advertisement:

FPV drone strikes were recorded (3 explosions) in the Seredyna-Buda hromada. 

The Druzhbivka hromada was also attacked by FPV drones (4 explosions).

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, a house was damaged by an FPV drone strike. The hromada also experienced mortar fire.

The Russians dropped two mines on the Esman hromada.

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
Advertisement:

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

US provides Ukraine with new US$500 million assistance package

United States to provide over US$440 million in economic aid to Ukraine

Trump supports deployment of European troops in Ukraine to oversee ceasefire – WSJ

All News
Sumy Oblast
Explosion heard in Konotop before air-raid warning issued
Russians attack 10 communities in Sumy Oblast, with over 130 explosions recorded in one day
Russians hit infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
13:10
updatedRussians target energy facilities in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, strikes reported
12:46
EU Defence Commissioner spends morning in Kyiv shelter due to Russian attack – photo
12:46
Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack
12:37
opinionMoscow's game: elections in Ukraine
12:26
Putin orders urgent action to save Russia's coal industry
12:19
Ukrainian border guards repel attempt by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast
11:55
Russian Defence Ministry says large-scale attack on Ukraine was response to Taganrog attack
11:55
Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively
11:35
US delegation arrives in Kyiv during Russian large-scale attack
11:31
Two civilians killed, four injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: