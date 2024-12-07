Ukrainian air defence downs 7 Russian drones overnight
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 08:53
The Russians had launched 14 drones against Ukraine on the night of 6-7 December, with air defence downing 7 of them. One more drone headed towards Russia.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: The Russians launched the attack from the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia.
Advertisement:
Air defence responded in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr oblasts.
In addition to the seven downed drones, six disappeared from radar and one left the Ukrainian-controlled airspace towards Russia.
Support UP or become our patron!