Zelenskyy arrives in Paris
Saturday, 7 December 2024, 14:04
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris, where he will hold a series of meetings with several countries’ leaders.
Source: Ukrinform
Details: Among other engagements, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.
Advertisement:
On Saturday evening, heads of state and government from around 40 countries will attend the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, following the fire five years ago.
Background: As was reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, 7 December.
Support UP or become our patron!