Zelenskyy arrives in Paris

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris, where he will hold a series of meetings with several countries’ leaders.

Details: Among other engagements, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

On Saturday evening, heads of state and government from around 40 countries will attend the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, following the fire five years ago.

Background: As was reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, 7 December.

