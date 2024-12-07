All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy arrives in Paris

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 14:04
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Paris, where he will hold a series of meetings with several countries’ leaders.

Source: Ukrinform

Details: Among other engagements, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace.

Advertisement:

On Saturday evening, heads of state and government from around 40 countries will attend the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, following the fire five years ago.

Background: As was reported earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace on Saturday, 7 December.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyFranceMacron
Advertisement:

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

All News
Zelenskyy
Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war
France confirms Zelenskyy's visit on 7 December
Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih: Russia's words mean nothing
RECENT NEWS
18:51
Zelenskyy to travel to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO state leaders
18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: