All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy and Austrian chancellor discuss further support for Ukraine in Paris

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 December 2024, 17:57
Zelenskyy and Austrian chancellor discuss further support for Ukraine in Paris
Zelenskyy and Austrian chancellor. Photo: Nehammer's X

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer have discussed further support for Ukraine during a meeting in Paris.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Austria for supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We discussed extending this support for the coming year, focusing on assistance for our energy system during the winter and defending Ukrainians from Russian terror," he tweeted.

The Ukrainian president also invited Austria to join the G7 joint declaration of support for Ukraine and to sign a bilateral agreement on long-term support in the future.

"Together, we must force Russia to establish a lasting and just peace," he added.

Advertisement:

Nehammer, in turn, reported having a "good and in-depth conversation" with Zelenskyy.

"We talked about intensifying our joint efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. As the capital of a neutral country, Vienna is always ready to host future peace talks," Nehammer tweeted.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyAustriaFrance
Advertisement:

Trump strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia

Russian Defence Ministry software designer involved in developing new drones was killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation – UP sources

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin

At least 13 journalists killed in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion – Reporters Without Borders

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris
Scholz optimistic about reaching agreement with Trump on joint strategy for Russo-Ukrainian war
France confirms Zelenskyy's visit on 7 December
RECENT NEWS
17:36
We're preparing for all possible scenarios of Russia's actions – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
16:44
Employees of private medical facility killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: what is known about them – photos
16:34
Trump: Only way to stop Russia's war is not to abandon Ukraine
16:03
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying seven pieces of equipment – video
15:58
Trump strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia
15:51
Idea of deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine discussed by 5-8 states, but there is no specifics
15:42
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast – photos
15:40
Polish PM denies plans of sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
15:31
Polish PM and Macron "on the same page" regarding European security, Ukraine, and peace efforts after Warsaw meeting
15:18
EBRD and Aon launch war risk insurance programme for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: