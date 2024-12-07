Zelenskyy and Austrian chancellor discuss further support for Ukraine in Paris

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer have discussed further support for Ukraine during a meeting in Paris.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Austria for supporting Ukraine.

"We discussed extending this support for the coming year, focusing on assistance for our energy system during the winter and defending Ukrainians from Russian terror," he tweeted.

The Ukrainian president also invited Austria to join the G7 joint declaration of support for Ukraine and to sign a bilateral agreement on long-term support in the future.

"Together, we must force Russia to establish a lasting and just peace," he added.

Nehammer, in turn, reported having a "good and in-depth conversation" with Zelenskyy.

"We talked about intensifying our joint efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace. As the capital of a neutral country, Vienna is always ready to host future peace talks," Nehammer tweeted.

Background:

Last week, Karl Nehammer announced that he had suggested Austria to US President-elect Donald Trump as a venue for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

In recent weeks, after Trump's election as US president, the West has begun to discuss a certain version of the "settlement" of the Russo-Ukrainian war more actively .

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that with Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war "has never seemed so close".

