Russia loses more than 1,400 soldiers over past 24 hours
Sunday, 8 December 2024, 07:34
Ukraine's General Staff has reported that Russian forces have lost more than 1,400 troops killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 753,370 (+1,460) military personnel;
- 9,519 (+5) tanks;
- 19,571 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,058 (+3) artillery systems;
- 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,023 (+1) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 20,071 (+29) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,857 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 30,965 (+17) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,635 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!