Russia loses more than 1,400 soldiers over past 24 hours

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 8 December 2024, 07:34
Russia loses more than 1,400 soldiers over past 24 hours
Russian infantry gear. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that Russian forces have lost more than 1,400 troops killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 753,370 (+1,460) military personnel;
  • 9,519 (+5) tanks;
  • 19,571 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,058 (+3) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,023 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 20,071 (+29) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,857 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 30,965 (+17) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,635 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

