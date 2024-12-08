Russia loses more than 1,400 soldiers over past 24 hours

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that Russian forces have lost more than 1,400 troops killed and wounded in the war against Ukraine over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 December 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 753,370 (+1,460) military personnel;

9,519 (+5) tanks;

19,571 (+36) armoured combat vehicles;

21,058 (+3) artillery systems;

1,253 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,023 (+1) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

20,071 (+29) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,857 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

30,965 (+17) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,635 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

