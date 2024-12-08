Around 50 UAVs attack Russia overnight
Sunday, 8 December 2024, 09:29
Russia has claimed that 46 Ukrainian drones attacked its territory on the night of 7-8 December.
Source: Russia's Defence Ministry
Details: As usual, the Russians claimed that all UAVs had been shot down.
Advertisement:
Reports indicate that 17 UAVs were spotted over the territory of Belgorod Oblast, 12 over Kursk Oblast, 6 over Voronezh Oblast, 7 over Rostov Oblast, and 4 over Astrakhan Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!