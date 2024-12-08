All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Around 50 UAVs attack Russia overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 December 2024, 09:29
Around 50 UAVs attack Russia overnight
A UAV. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russia has claimed that 46 Ukrainian drones attacked its territory on the night of 7-8 December.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: As usual, the Russians claimed that all UAVs had been shot down.

Advertisement:

Reports indicate that 17 UAVs were spotted over the territory of Belgorod Oblast, 12 over Kursk Oblast, 6 over Voronezh Oblast, 7 over Rostov Oblast, and 4 over Astrakhan Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:

Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

All News
Russia
Russia won't cease offensive on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast despite record losses – ISW
Searches conducted in Romania over illicit funding of presidential candidate – Reuters
Russia loses another 1,300 soldiers in one day
RECENT NEWS
18:51
Zelenskyy to travel to Brussels to meet with EU and NATO state leaders
18:05
Ukrainian foreign minister evaluates chances of war ending on 21 January
17:32
Russia may launch Oreshnik ballistic missile on Ukraine this weekend – Financial Times
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: