Around 50 UAVs attack Russia overnight

Russia has claimed that 46 Ukrainian drones attacked its territory on the night of 7-8 December.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: As usual, the Russians claimed that all UAVs had been shot down.

Advertisement:

Reports indicate that 17 UAVs were spotted over the territory of Belgorod Oblast, 12 over Kursk Oblast, 6 over Voronezh Oblast, 7 over Rostov Oblast, and 4 over Astrakhan Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!