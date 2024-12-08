All Sections
Kremlin wants Zelenskyy to lift ban on contacts with Russia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 December 2024, 15:17
Kremlin wants Zelenskyy to lift ban on contacts with Russia
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA NOVOSTI

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has stated that for negotiations with the Russian Federation to begin, President Volodomyr Zelenskyy should lift his prohibition on negotiations with Moscow and return to the Istanbul agreements "taking into account the realities."

Source: TASS; Astra

Quote: "It is vital to remember that Ukraine opposed negotiations and continues to refuse. Furthermore, Zelenskyy's own decree prohibits him and his administration from having any interaction with the Russian authorities. Their stance does not change.

Meanwhile, to resume the peaceful path, Zelenskyy only needs to rescind this decision and issue an instruction to resume talks based on the Istanbul agreements and taking into consideration the reality on the ground."

Details: Peskov confirmed that "Russia is open to negotiations on Ukraine" (as soon as Ukrainian soldiers withdraw from four illegally-annexed regions) and emphasised the "catastrophic situation for the Ukrainian army."

Background: US President-elect Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia need to hold an immediate ceasefire and start negotiations, and Zelenskyy wished to "make a deal and stop the madness."

Support UP or become our patron!

Russianegotiationswar
