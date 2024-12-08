All Sections
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 December 2024, 18:27
Stock photo: Getty Images

On Sunday 8 December, the US Embassy in Ukraine issued a warning about increased threats from Russian missiles and drones and urged people to seek shelter in the event of an air raid.

Source: US Embassy in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The embassy encouraged US citizens in Ukraine to exercise "heightened caution" due to "increased threats from Russian missiles and drones targeting Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure".

All US citizens should heed Ukrainian government warnings regarding possible air attacks and keep an eye on a reliable Air Alert app on their mobile devices.

US citizens should abide by any government curfews, respond swiftly to instructions, and seek cover during air raids.

Embassy staff urged citizens to identify shelter locations ahead of time, before an air raid warning is issued, and to follow the instructions given by Ukrainian officials and first responders in the event of an emergency.

Background: 

  • The US urged its citizens in Ukraine to exercise maximum caution due to the risk of a large-scale airstrike by Russia on 20 November, with the US Embassy switching to remote operations.
  • Following the United States, the Spanish Embassy later announced its closure, and for security reasons, the embassies of Greece and Italy also decided to shut down temporarily.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the shift to remote work by the US Embassy and some other foreign diplomatic missions in Ukraine as "information overreaction".

