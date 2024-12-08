All Sections
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 December 2024, 20:57
The plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow. Screenshot: Flightradar, from the BBC News Russian Telegram channel

BBC News Russian has reported that a plane that may have taken ousted Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his family to Moscow took off from the city of Latakia in Syria’s northwest a few hours ago. 

Source: BBC News Russian

Quote: "A Russian plane departed from Latakia a few hours ago [the report was published around 20:00 – ed.]. The transponder was then turned off and the plane headed towards Russia. The flight may have taken off from the Russian military base in Khmeimim or Latakia airport.

This information can be found on the Flightradar website, which monitors air traffic.

The plane's transponder was briefly switched on near Moscow before being turned off again prior to landing."

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 December, Syrian rebels declared the liberation of Damascus. Assad fled the country.
  • Reuters reported that there was a "very high probability" that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash on 8 December.
  • Meanwhile, Russia claimed that following negotiations with the rebels, Bashar al-Assad had decided to step down from the presidency and leave the country, ordering a peaceful transfer of power.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine described reports that the ousted Syrian president was killed in a plane crash as disinformation.
  • This evening, the Russian state news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that Assad and his family are in Moscow and that Russia has granted them asylum.

SyriaRussia
