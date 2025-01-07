All Sections
Three more Ukrainian children brought back from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine

Anastasiia MosorkoTuesday, 7 January 2025, 18:33
Three more Ukrainian children brought back from temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
Three more Ukrainian children were brought back from Russian occupation. Photo: Office of the Ombudsman

Three more children, a 17-year-old teenager and two young boys, have been returned from temporarily occupied territories to Ukraine-controlled territory.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Details: He noted that the mother of the younger boys was forced to leave Ukraine because of the war.

Quote: "She was separated from her two young sons, who remained in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk Oblast with their biological father. The woman was unable to get her children back on her own, so she turned to our Office [Office of the Ombudsman – ed.]. We managed to help her: the children were evacuated from the occupied territory and reunited with their mother. Today, this family is together, safe, and taking the first steps towards healing the wounds of war," Lubinets said.

The 17-year-old teenager, who managed to return to Ukraine-controlled territory, suffered persecution by the Russians for his pro-Ukrainian views and support to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Quote: "He supported Ukraine while being on occupied territories. As a result, he was persecuted by occupation officials: interrogations, threats, and intimidation became commonplace for the teenager. However, neither fear or pressure crushed his spirit," Lubinets said.

The teenager is currently receiving humanitarian and financial support and is preparing to study at a Ukrainian educational institution.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that six more children were brought back from the temporarily occupied territories to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

deportationRussiawarchildren
