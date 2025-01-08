All Sections
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 8 January 2025, 07:17
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers in one day
A Ukrainian soldier firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,660 soldiers killed and wounded and 4 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 801,670 (+1,660) military personnel;
  • 9,714 (+4) tanks;
  • 20,205 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,729 (+19) artillery systems;
  • 1,260 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,038 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 21,727 (+19) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 33,307 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,681 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

