Russia loses 1,660 soldiers in one day

A Ukrainian soldier firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,660 soldiers killed and wounded and 4 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 801,670 (+1,660) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,714 (+4) tanks;

tanks; 20,205 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 21,729 (+19) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,260 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,038 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

21,727 (+19) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

33,307 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,681 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

