Russia loses 1,660 soldiers in one day
Wednesday, 8 January 2025, 07:17
Russia has lost 1,660 soldiers killed and wounded and 4 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 801,670 (+1,660) military personnel;
- 9,714 (+4) tanks;
- 20,205 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,729 (+19) artillery systems;
- 1,260 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,038 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 21,727 (+19) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 33,307 (+81) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,681 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
