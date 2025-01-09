All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia loses 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 January 2025, 07:23
Russia loses 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded in one day
Ammunition. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 17 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 803,100 (+1,430) military personnel;
  • 9,731 (+17) tanks;
  • 20,221 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 21,765 (+36) artillery systems;
  • 1,260 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,038 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 21,813 (+86) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 33,387 (+80) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,686 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarUkraineRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Armed Forces
Ground Forces Commander reports to Zelenskyy on issue with French-trained 155th Brigade
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers in one day
Russians assault Ukrainian defence forces positions in Kursk Oblast almost 100 times in one day
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: