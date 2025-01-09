Russia loses 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded in one day

Ammunition. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 17 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 803,100 (+1,430) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,731 (+17) tanks;

tanks; 20,221 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 21,765 (+36) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,260 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,038 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

21,813 (+86) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

33,387 (+80) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,686 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

