Russia loses 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded in one day
Thursday, 9 January 2025, 07:23
Russia has lost 1,430 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 17 tanks and 36 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 803,100 (+1,430) military personnel;
- 9,731 (+17) tanks;
- 20,221 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 21,765 (+36) artillery systems;
- 1,260 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,038 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 21,813 (+86) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,014 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 33,387 (+80) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,686 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!