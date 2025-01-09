Fighting continues in Kursk Oblast, with nearly 50 Russians assaults recorded in past day

A total of 192 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day. The most intense fighting has occurred on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts, where 80 battles took place in total. Combat clashes also persist at the Kursk bridgehead held by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, where 47 Russian attacks have been repelled.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 January

Quote: "The situation on the battlefield remains tense. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower, is relentlessly attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the invaders' pressure and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted four assaults on Ukrainian defenders' positions near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 12 Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove and towards Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Nadiia, Kopanky, Novoiehorivka, Ivanivka and Terny.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked three times near the village of Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted six attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders thwarted 42 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Baranivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Zvirove, Novyi Trud, Kotlyne and Nadiivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 38 Russian attacks. The Russians were most active near the settlements of Dachne, Kurakhove, Shevchenko, Petropavlivka, Slovianske and Yaseneve.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 16 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Novosilka, Kostiantynopolske, Yantarne and towards Kostiantynopil.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled three Russian assaults, preventing their advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 Russian attacks, with clashes continuing.

The Russians did not conduct active operations on the other fronts over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.



Support UP or become our patron!