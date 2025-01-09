All Sections
Ukraine's air defences down three Russian Iskander cruise missiles heading for Kryvyi Rih

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 9 January 2025, 18:01
Ukraine's air defences down three Russian Iskander cruise missiles heading for Kryvyi Rih
The infographic shows the downed missiles. Photo: Air Force

Ukraine’s air defences have shot down three Russian cruise missiles in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that were heading for Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Details: At 14:10 on 9 January, the Russians attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles.

Military units of Air Command Skhid are reported to have shot down all three cruise missiles.

