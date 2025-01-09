Ukraine's air defences down three Russian Iskander cruise missiles heading for Kryvyi Rih

Ukraine’s air defences have shot down three Russian cruise missiles in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that were heading for Kryvyi Rih.

Source: Air Command Skhid (East)

Details: At 14:10 on 9 January, the Russians attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles.

Military units of Air Command Skhid are reported to have shot down all three cruise missiles.

