Ukraine's air defences down three Russian Iskander cruise missiles heading for Kryvyi Rih
Thursday, 9 January 2025, 18:01
Ukraine’s air defences have shot down three Russian cruise missiles in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that were heading for Kryvyi Rih.
Source: Air Command Skhid (East)
Details: At 14:10 on 9 January, the Russians attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with three Iskander-K ground-launched cruise missiles.
Military units of Air Command Skhid are reported to have shot down all three cruise missiles.
