Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured
Thursday, 9 January 2025, 23:45
Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 9 January, resulting in injuries to two men.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Russian forces attacked residents of Beryslav with a drone.
Two men aged 51 and 52 were injured. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs."
Details: The injured men were taken to hospital.
