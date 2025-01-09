Russians attack Beryslav in Kherson Oblast with drone, leaving two injured

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast on 9 January, resulting in injuries to two men.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces attacked residents of Beryslav with a drone.

Two men aged 51 and 52 were injured. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs."

Details: The injured men were taken to hospital.

